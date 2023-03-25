CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £1,862,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £1,862,000 ($2,286,626.55).

CLS Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:CLI opened at GBX 130 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £516.37 million, a P/E ratio of -684.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 231 ($2.84).

CLS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is -4,210.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS Company Profile

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

