CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,333,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

