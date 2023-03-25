Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

