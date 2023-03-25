Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,375 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

