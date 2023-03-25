Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $102.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

