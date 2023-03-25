Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.2 %

CL stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

