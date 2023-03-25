Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

