Comparing Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiyoda and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A Andritz 0 1 2 0 2.67

Andritz has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 328.40%. Given Andritz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Andritz is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.77 billion 0.27 -$112.41 million N/A N/A Andritz $7.65 billion 0.94 $385.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Chiyoda and Andritz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 2.20% 42.90% 1.98% Andritz 5.35% 22.23% 4.66%

Volatility and Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Andritz beats Chiyoda on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

