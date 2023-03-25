Comparing Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Bio-Path shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -3,065.68% -40.61% -32.72% Bio-Path N/A -67.16% -62.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $6.13 million 238.80 -$187.87 million ($2.88) -7.72 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.44 million ($1.97) -0.80

Bio-Path has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chinook Therapeutics and Bio-Path, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Bio-Path 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Bio-Path has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.25%. Given Bio-Path’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Chinook Therapeutics.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

