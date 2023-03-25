Comparing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.80 $2.95 billion N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $6.60 billion 0.37 $496.58 million $0.64 3.41

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Dividends

Profitability

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 10.38% 8.51% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DNB Bank ASA and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 0 0 0 N/A

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 822.11%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Risk and Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

