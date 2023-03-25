Comparing PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -55.26% N/A -115.97% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.87%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Intuitive Machines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.00 $90,000.00 N/A N/A Intuitive Machines $78.42 million 5.67 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intuitive Machines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats PASSUR Aerospace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PASSUR Aerospace

(Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.