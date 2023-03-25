Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after CL King lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 371487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.35.
Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.
About Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.
See Also
