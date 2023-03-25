Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after CL King lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 371487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

See Also

