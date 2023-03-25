Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 68,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

