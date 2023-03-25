Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRDIY opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

