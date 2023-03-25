Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRDIY opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.
About Concordia Financial Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concordia Financial Group (CRDIY)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.