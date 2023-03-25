Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.82. 920,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,898,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Specifically, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

