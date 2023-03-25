Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 622.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

