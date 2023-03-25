Contrasting DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) & SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.28 -$613.33 million N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods $12.37 billion 0.89 $1.04 billion $10.77 12.85

Analyst Ratings

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SIGNA Sports United and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 9 14 0 2.61

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $156.61, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.43% 45.97% 11.76%

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

