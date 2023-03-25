Contrasting Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.16 -$930,000.00 $0.14 42.86

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Summary

Precision Optics beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

