Contrasting FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 6.78% 8.85% 7.06% QuickLogic -26.37% -39.75% -13.99%

Volatility & Risk

FormFactor has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FormFactor and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 3 5 0 2.63 QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than FormFactor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $747.94 million 3.05 $50.74 million $0.64 46.14 QuickLogic $16.18 million 4.34 -$4.27 million ($0.34) -16.35

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FormFactor beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests. The company was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.