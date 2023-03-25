Contrasting ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProKidney and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 Novozymes A/S 2 7 1 0 1.90

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 634.35%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than ProKidney.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.81 $500.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares ProKidney and Novozymes A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats ProKidney on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

