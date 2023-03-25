Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE:CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

