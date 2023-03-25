Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

CPLF stock opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.26. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$16.88.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

