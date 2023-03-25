Cormark Boosts Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$11.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Sylogist Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

