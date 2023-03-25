Cormark Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$337.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.88.
Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.