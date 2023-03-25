Cormark Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$7.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$337.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.88.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

