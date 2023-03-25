Cormark Trims Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Target Price to C$2.50

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

Shares of Avanti Helium stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. Avanti Helium has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Avanti Helium

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Bakker acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$27,135.00. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

