Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $203.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $203.00 target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.