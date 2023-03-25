Critical Analysis: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cara Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PDS Biotechnology and Cara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 188.66%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.53%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -51.55% -43.28% Cara Therapeutics -204.16% -45.46% -40.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Cara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$16.92 million ($1.01) -5.76 Cara Therapeutics $41.87 million 6.34 -$85.47 million ($1.59) -3.09

PDS Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cara Therapeutics. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats PDS Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded by Frank K. Bedu-Addo on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.