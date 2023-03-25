Critical Review: CI&T (CINT) and Its Peers

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.54, meaning that their average stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CI&T alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CI&T and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.11 CI&T Competitors $2.13 billion $179.71 million 20.90

CI&T’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CI&T and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1435 2552 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.47%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 31.53%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.