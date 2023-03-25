Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CCI opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.