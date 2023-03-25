CTI BioPharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,461 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 268% compared to the average volume of 2,300 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

