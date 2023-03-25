CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($64.52) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €54.40 ($58.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.84. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €67.75 ($72.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

