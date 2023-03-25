Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30.
In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
