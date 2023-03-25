Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Get Culp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 14,840 shares of company stock worth $72,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Culp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.