Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Kevin Rayment Sells 1,055 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rayment also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $169.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.