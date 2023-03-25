CVD Equipment (CVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CVD Equipment

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

