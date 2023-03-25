Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 2,523 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after purchasing an additional 281,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.