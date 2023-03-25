dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.56.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

TSE:DNTL opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.63. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.65 and a 1-year high of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

