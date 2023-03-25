Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 150

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.37).
