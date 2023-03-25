Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 150

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.37).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

