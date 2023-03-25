Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) PT Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from $6.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DLHTF opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.08.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

