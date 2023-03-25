Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CARE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 target price on Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CARE opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$253.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.38.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

