Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

