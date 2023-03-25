DNB Asset Management AS Buys 11,884 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

