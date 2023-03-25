DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DaVita were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $26,824,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 318.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 248,510 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

DVA opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

