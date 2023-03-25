DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $111.22 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

