DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 730,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 663,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after buying an additional 594,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

