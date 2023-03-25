DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lear Price Performance

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.