DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth $22,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

