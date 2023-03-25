DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after purchasing an additional 406,186 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,406,000 after buying an additional 637,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

AQUA opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

