DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Stock Performance
BILL opened at $69.24 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
BILL Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
