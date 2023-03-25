DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

