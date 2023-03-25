DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,966 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

